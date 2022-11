Kunin scored a goal on two shots, levied five hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kunin redirected an Erik Karlsson shot in for the Sharks' first goal of the game. Through seven games in November, Kunin has been limited to two tallies, though he's also picked up 22 PIM and 14 hits while providing grit from the third line. The 24-year-old forward is up to seven points, 40 hits, 32 PIM, 38 shots on net and a minus-11 rating in 18 outings overall.