Kunin (upper body) will not play against Winnipeg on Tuesday but could return for Friday's clash with Arizona, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kunin will be shelved for his sixth consecutive contest due to his upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the Missouri native was struggling offensively with just one point in his last six contests while recording just 1.6 shots per game over that stretch. Once Kunin is cleared to play, San Jose could go back to utilizing 12 forwards and six defensemen.