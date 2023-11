Kunin scored a goal on two shots and added a fighting major in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Kunin's goal in the first period briefly tied the game at 1-1, and he fought Max Jones in the second. The goal snapped a four-game point drought for Kunin, who was placed on the second line for this contest. The 25-year-old forward is up to three points, 24 shots on net, 22 hits, 27 PIM, 11 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 15 outings.