Kunin scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Kunin hadn't scored since the second game of the season before tallying in the second period Saturday. His longest point drought this season is three games, but his offense has been rather unimpressive in his first year with the Sharks. The 24-year-old has two goals, four assists, 31 shots on net, 32 hits, 30 PIM, 16 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating. He's played on the third line lately, and that's a role that seems best suited to his skill set.