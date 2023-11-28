Kunin scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Kunin snapped his four-game point drought with his third-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 25-year-old got a turn as a top-six center with Tomas Hertl (middle body) out of the lineup. Kunin has done alright while floating around the lineup this year, racking up five goals, two assists, 40 shots on net, 27 hits, 18 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 22 appearances. Two of his seven points have come with the man advantage.