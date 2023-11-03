Kunin recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and seven PIM in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kunin has a goal and an assist over his last two games, accounting for all of his offense through 10 contests. He also logged his second fighting major in this games, dropping the mitts with Phil Di Giuseppe in the second period. Kunin has 19 shots on net, 16 PIM, a minus-6 rating and 17 hits while filling a middle-six role. While he's a solid defensive forward, drawing tough assignments while on the ice with the Sharks' porous defense and goaltending will lead to poor numbers in many areas for Kunin.