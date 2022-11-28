Kunin scored twice on four shots, went plus-2, logged two hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kunin had the Sharks' first and third goals, the latter earning them a point in the standings since it forced overtime. He's picked up three goals and three helpers over his last seven outings, though he's gotten on the scoresheet in just three of those contests. The 24-year-old is up to five tallies, 12 points, 49 shots on net, 30 PIM, 52 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating in 24 contests while serving in a middle-six role.