Kunin logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Kunin helped out on Nico Sturm's empty-net tally in the third period. Through eight contests, Kunin has been as advertised for the Sharks -- he has a goal, three assists, 17 hits, 10 PIM and 19 shots on net with a minus-5 rating. He's been a solid supporting member of the top six with a physical edge. As long as he doesn't slip down the lineup, Kunin could be useful in fantasy formats that don't feature plus-minus as a category.