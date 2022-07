Kunin signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Sharks on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 15th overall pick by the Wild in 2016, Kunin spent the last two seasons in Nashville, where he produced 41 points in 120 games while averaging just under 14 minutes of ice time. He figures to be a staple in the Sharks' bottom six and provide plenty of physicality after racking up 223 hits last year.