Kunin posted an assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Kunin snapped a three-game point drought when he set up Nick Bonino's first-period marker. Despite playing on the Sharks' third line, Kunin has emerged as a key depth scorer with 13 points in 28 contests. He's added 51 shots on net, 60 hits, 27 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-11 rating -- his all-around production may be enough to help managers in deeper fantasy formats.