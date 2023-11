Kunin scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Kunin has scored in consecutive contests for the first time this season. The 25-year-old forward has earned a second-line role lately with strong defensive play. He's up to four points with 27 shots on net, 27 PIM, 22 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 16 appearances overall.