Kunin scored a pair of goals on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Kunin was credited with a power-play goal in the second period that Chris Tanev put into his own net. In the third, Kunin did the work himself on his second goal. The 26-year-old had posted just one goal over the prior 24 contests since he returned from an upper-body injury in December. Despite that lengthy cold spell, he's up to eight goals and two assists through 48 outings this season. The 26-year-old has added 71 shots on net, 97 hits, 53 PIM and a minus-16 rating while filling a middle-six role.