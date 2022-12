Kunin underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Tuesday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Kunin will finish the campaign having picked up five goals, 13 points and a minus-9 rating while averaging 15:26 of ice time through 31 games. Kunin is expected to make a full recovery in 6-8 months, so as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he should be ready for next season's training camp.