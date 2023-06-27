San Jose acquired Blackwood from New Jersey on Tuesday in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Blackwood was limited to 22 appearances in the 2022-23 season due to knee and groin injuries. He will get another chance at being a starting goaltender with the Sharks after being surpassed on New Jersey's depth chart by Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid. The 26-year-old Blackwood will compete for playing time in 2023-24 with Kaapo Kahkonen.