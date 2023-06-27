San Jose acquired Blackwood from New Jersey on Tuesday in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Blackwood was limited to 22 appearances in the 2022-23 season due to knee and groin injuries. He will get another chance at being a starting goaltender with the Sharks after being surpassed on New Jersey's depth chart by Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid. The 26-year-old Blackwood will compete for playing time in 2023-24 with Kaapo Kahkonen.
More News
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Battled knee and groin injuries•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Pulled in the second•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Suffers loss despite 38 saves•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting in Boston•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Surrenders two goals in relief•