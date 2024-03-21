Blackwood (groin) has been taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Lightning.

Blackwood could be in line to start against Tampa Bay, though he hasn't been officially confirmed yet. If the netminder does start, it will be his first appearance in the crease since Feb. 27 against the Devils, a stretch of 11 games on the shelf. With Vitek Vanecek (lower body) likely done for the year, Blackwood figures to see the majority of the workload the rest of the way.