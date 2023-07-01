Blackwood signed a two-year, $4.7 million contract with San Jose on Saturday, PuckPedia reports.

The Sharks acquired Blackwood from New Jersey on Tuesday in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, which became Cole Brown. The 26-year-old Blackwood posted a 10-6-2 record with a 3.20 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 22 appearances with New Jersey last season. As a member of the Sharks, he will compete for playing time in 2023-24 with Kaapo Kahkonen.