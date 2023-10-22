Blackwood turned aside 29 of 34 shots in a 5-1 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

The Sharks haven't made life easy for Blackwood, forcing him to face a staggering 128 shots while providing just five goals of offensive support over the 26-year-old's first three starts of the campaign. Under those circumstances, it's not surprising that he's 0-2-1 to open the campaign. Even still, Blackwood could have done more to help his own cause versus the Predators. He surrendered at least a goal in every period, including two markers in each of the second and third frames. Blackwood has a 3.89 GAA and .906 save percentage in 2023-24.