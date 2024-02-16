Blackwood stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Blackwood picked up his fourth straight win, receiving significant goal support. During his streak, the Sharks have outscored opponents 16-8. The 27-year-old improved to 9-17-3 with a 3.49 GAA and an. 899 save percentage over 33 appearances. He probably won't keep getting wins at this rate, but Blackwood can provide some steady ratios in favorable matchups.