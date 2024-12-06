Blackwood allowed three goals on 24 shots in relief Thursday after entering the 8-1 loss to Tampa Bay to start the second period.

Vitek Vanecek was mercy pulled after allowing five goals on 12 shots in the first period. Blackwood was already earning the majority of starts, and that could tick up even more given Vanecek's recent performances. Blackwood entered the game with a .909 save percentage and 2.94 GAA. in 16 starts vs Vanecek's .894 and 3.52 in 10 starts.