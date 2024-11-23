Blackwood will start Saturday at home against the Sabres, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Blackwood has dropped three of his last four outings, despite posting a respectable .900 save percentage with a 2.98 GAA in that span. Overall, Blackwood is 4-6-3 with a .907 save percentage and a 3.07 GAA this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Allows five goals Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Guarding road goal Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Earns OT win Monday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Leaves ice first•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Needed in relief Saturday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Stuck with loss on Broadway•