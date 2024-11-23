Share Video

Link copied!

Blackwood will start Saturday at home against the Sabres, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Blackwood has dropped three of his last four outings, despite posting a respectable .900 save percentage with a 2.98 GAA in that span. Overall, Blackwood is 4-6-3 with a .907 save percentage and a 3.07 GAA this season.

More News