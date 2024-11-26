Contrary to a prior report, Blackwood will not start in goal versus the Kings on Monday. Yaroslav Askarov will start between the pipes, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Blackwood will be the backup to Askarov on home ice Monday. The 27-year-old Blackwood has put up a 4-7-3 record, .907 save percentage and 3.07 GAA through 14 appearances.