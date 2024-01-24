Blackwood stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Blackwood gave up a goal in each of the first two periods before shutting the door long enough for the Sharks to rally for a comeback win. The 27-year-old has won three of his last five outings, allowing 14 goals in that span. He's unlikely to keep winning frequently, but playing behind the Sharks' defense sans Mario Ferraro (undisclosed) likely means a lot of pucks will be heading Blackwood's direction. For the season, Blackwood is 7-17-3 with a 3.63 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 31 appearances.