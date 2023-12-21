Blackwood will tend the twine at home versus the Coyotes on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Blackwood continues to share the crease with Kaapo Kahkonen, with the duo having evenly divided the workload over the last nine games. In his last four outings, the 27-year-old Blackwood has struggled to keep pucks out of the netting, conceding 16 goals on 121 shots (.868 save percentage).