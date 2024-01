Blackwood will tend the twine at home against the Rangers on Tuesday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Blackwood has struggled to pick up wins this season with just six victories in 30 games while posting a career-worst 3.70 GAA. The 27-year-old netminder should be able to match his 10-win total from last season but almost certainly won't be making it to the 20 mark, a number he's reached just once in his career.