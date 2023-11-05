Blackwood stopped 12 of 18 shots in Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Penguins.

Blackwood made his last appearance in relief in a 10-1 loss to the Canucks on Thursday. He gave up four goals in that game and six in Saturday's outing while essentially playing about one full contest. The 26-year-old is getting no help from his defense en route to an 0-6-1 record, a 4.77 GAA and an .879 save percentage through eight appearances. With Kaapo Kahkonen (upper body) hurt, Blackwood figures to see the bulk of the playing time going forward, though it would take a desperate fantasy manager to turn to any part of the Sharks' roster for help.