Blackwood stopped 32 of 34 shots in the Sharks' 3-1 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

While Blackwood put up a strong effort by allowing only two goals to the Panthers in the second period, he would end up being outdueled by Anthony Stolarz and taking the loss in the contest. This drops his record to 0-3-1 in his first season with the Sharks. Blackwood should continue to split the net with Kaapo Kahkonen moving forward.