Blackwood (groin) expects to be ready to return "within a week or so," Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Blackwood is working his way back from a minor groin tweak he sustained during last Tuesday's loss to New Jersey. The 27-year-old netminder has gone 9-18-3 while posting a 3.48 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 35 appearances this season.