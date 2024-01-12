Blackwood made 34 saves in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Blackwood sparkled on several breakaways, including one by Josh Anderson in the first when the Sharks were up 1-0 and another mid-way through the third by Nick Suzuki when the score was 3-1. He's doing incredible work this season behind a porous team. Blackwood's numbers don't look strong at all -- he's 5-16-2 in 23 starts this season, his GAA is approaching four and his save percentage is well below the mythical hockey Mendoza line (.900). But Blackwood could become trade bait by deadline for a team looking to add depth. His fantasy value would go up in a more competitive city, even in a backup role.