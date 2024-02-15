Blackwood will be in goal on the road against Calgary on Thursday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Blackwood takes the second night of the back-to-back after Kaapo Kahkonen gave up just one goal on 39 shots versus Winnipeg on Wednesday. For his part, Blackwood returns to the crease fresh off a 32-save shutout performance against the Kraken on Jan. 30. Looking ahead to the rest of the campaign, Blackwood should see the bulk of the workload for San Jose.