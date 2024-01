Blackwood (illness) will dress as the backup goal in Sunday's game versus the Avalanche, per the NHL media site.

Blackwood missed two games with the illness, but the Sharks returned Magnus Chrona to AHL San Jose on Saturday, clearing the way for Blackwood to get back in action. While Kaapo Kahkonen will start Sunday, Blackwood may be able to get back in the crease as soon as Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings.