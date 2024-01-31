Blackwood posted a 32-save shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Blackwood has won his last three outings, and Tuesday's effort was arguably his best of the campaign. The Kraken controlled the pace for the first two periods, but the third tilted just in the Sharks' favor. Blackwood improved to 8-17-3 on the year with a 3.51 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 32 contests. This was his first shutout since the 2021-22 campaign. The 27-year-old will likely be on the bench Wednesday, allowing Kaapo Kahkonen to start versus the Ducks.