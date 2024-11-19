Blackwood stopped 16 of 20 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

This was far from Blackwood's best performance, but it was enough to give him his first win since Nov. 10, when he recorded a 44-save shutout against the Devils. On the season, Blackwood has gone 4-5-3 across 12 appearances, posting a 3.07 GAA and a .908 save percentage.