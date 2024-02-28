Blackwood (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Devils after sustaining an injury in the first period.
Blackwood suddenly left the game late in the first period after making a save. He stopped all 13 shots he faced before the injury but won't get the decision after leaving with the game scoreless. An update on Blackwood's status should be available prior to Thursday's game versus the Ducks.
