Blackwood was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus Winnipeg.

Blackwood has just one win in his last nine contests, posting a 1-5-1 record, 3.66 GAA and .891 save percentage. The netminder continues to split the workload with Kaapo Kahkonen as neither of the two backstops has separated himself from the other.