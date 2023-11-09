Blackwood was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Edmonton.

Blackwood will be making his fifth straight appearance between the pipes for the Sharks, having gone 1-2-0 with a 4.33 GAA in his last four outings. Collectively, Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen have managed just one win this season, so fantasy players probably will want to pursue alternative netminding options.