Blackwood will guard the home crease Saturday versus Toronto, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Blackwood has lost his last four contests while stopping 95 of 113 shots (.841 save percentage). He has a 4-15-2 record, 3.84 GAA and .891 save percentage in 24 appearances this campaign. The Leafs rank seventh offensively this year with 3.47 goals per game, so this will be a difficult matchup for Blackwood.