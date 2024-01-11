Blackwood will be between the visiting pipes in Montreal on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Blackwood has lost his last five starts, giving up 22 goals on 143 shots as the Sharks are the worst defensive team in the NHL. Blackwood is 4-16-2 with a 3.87 GAA and an .890 save percentage this season. The Canadiens are averaging 2.73 goals per game this season, 28th in the league.
