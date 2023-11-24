Blackwood will be between the home pipes versus Montreal on Friday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Blackwood is 2-9-1 with a 3.97 GAA and .896 save percentage as the Sharks are the worst defensive team in the NHL. He has lost his last three starts and has given up 14 goals on 124 shots in his last four appearances. The Canadiens are 23rd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.89 goals per contest.