Blackwood will guard the home goal during Tuesday's clash with Carolina, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Blackwood was outstanding in his season debut Saturday versus the Avalanche, turning aside a whopping 51 of 52 shots, but he still came away with a loss in the shootout due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his first win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's racked up 13 goals through the first three games of the season.