Blackwood will guard the home goal versus LA on Thursday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.
Blackwood was decent in his last start Monday versus the Kraken, stopping 28 of 31 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a slumping Kings team that's lost three straight games.
