Blackwood will defend the visiting net versus Ottawa on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Blackwood was outstanding Thursday, stopping 34 shots in a 3-2 win over Montreal. Blackwood is 5-16-2 for a very weak Sharks' team, who are last in goals for and against in the NHL. Blackwood has a 3.79 GAA and an .893 save percentage this season. He will face the struggling Senators -- losers of five straight games.