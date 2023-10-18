Blackwood stopped 36 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Blackwood was on his way to another impressive performance after two periods. The Hurricanes then turned up the heat with four goals in a span of 6:01 during the third to flip the script. Blackwood has already faced 93 shots through two starts, going 0-1-1 with seven goals allowed. He's still been slightly more encouraging than Kaapo Kahkonen, though both goalies will likely get a chance to audition for the No. 1 role. The Sharks conclude their four-game homestand Thursday against the Bruins.