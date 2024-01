Blackwood stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to Chicago.

After allowing a power-play goal in the first period, Blackwood held Chicago off the board over the final two periods and overtime before ultimately falling in a nine-round shootout. The 27-year-old Blackwood has just one win in his last nine outings as he falls to 5-17-3 with an .894 save percentage and 3.72 GAA this season. The Sharks are back in action Saturday at home versus Anaheim.