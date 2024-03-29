Blackwood stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Thursday.

Blackwood was sharp Thursday, holding Minnesota to a pair of goals, though the Sharks could only provide one goal of support in an eventual 3-1 defeat. Blackwood has dropped three straight starts since returning from an 11-game IR stint, allowing 12 goals in that span. He falls to 9-21-3 with an .897 save percentage and 3.52 GAA on the campaign.