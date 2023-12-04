Blackwood allowed six goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

It was a tough night for Blackwood, who surrendered three goals in the first period en route to a 6-5 loss. The 26-year-old Blackwood had been sharp coming into Sunday's outing, stopping 61 of 71 shots in his previous two starts. Overall, he's now 3-11-2 with an .899 save percentage on the season. While Blackwood should continue to serve as San Jose's primary starter over Kaapo Kahkonen, he's hard to trust as a fantasy option behind a last-place Sharks team.