Blackwood made 29 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Blackwood was great in the first, allowing one power-play goal on a 5-on-3, while stopping 16 shots. The Leafs outshot the Sharks 17-3 in that frame. But Blackwood was on an island - his teammates didn't muster much offense, and they were outworked by a strong Leafs lineup. His last win was Dec. 12, and he has lost five straight since then.