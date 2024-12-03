Blackwood is slated to start on the road against the Capitals on Tuesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Blackwood has posted a 5-8-3 record, .904 save percentage and 3.06 GAA through 16 appearances. The Ontario native bounced back in his last start, stopping 36 of 38 shots in a 4-2 win over Seattle after losing three consecutive prior contests. Blackwood will have his hands full against a Washington team that's put up a league-best 4.21 goals per game through 24 outings.
