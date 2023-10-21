Per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, Blackwood was the first netminder off the ice at practice Saturday, an indication he will be between the visiting pipes versus Nashville this evening.

Blackwood is 0-1-1 this season, giving up seven goals on 94 shots. He was sensational in a 2-1 shootout loss to Colorado a week ago, but he stumbled Tuesday, giving up six goals on 42 shots in a loss to Carolina. Blackwood will face the Predators, who have scored 13 times in five contests this season.