Blackwood was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Max Miller of NHL.com, indicating he will defend the road net Sunday versus New Jersey.

Blackwood is coming off a 25-save effort in a 3-2 loss to Vancouver on Nov. 2. He has a 2-4-2 record with a 3.52 GAA and an .894 save percentage through eight appearances this season. New Jersey has won three straight games, including a 4-3 overtime victory over the Islanders on Saturday.