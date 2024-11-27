Blackwood is expected to start at home against Ottawa on Wednesday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Blackwood has a 4-7-3 record, 3.07 GAA and .907 save percentage in 14 appearances in 2024-25. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last three starts. Ottawa ranks 15th offensively with 3.14 goals per game.
More News
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Backing up Monday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: In line to start Monday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Loses to Sabres•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Back in goal Saturday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Allows five goals Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Guarding road goal Wednesday•